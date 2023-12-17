iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.