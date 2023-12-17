iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $300.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $301.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

