iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $300.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $301.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

