iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.04. 74,160,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

