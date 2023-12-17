iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWO opened at $247.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

