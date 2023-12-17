iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Lessened by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWN stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.03. 2,454,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.