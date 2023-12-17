iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 193,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,957 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

