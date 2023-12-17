iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $569.33 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $336.15 and a one year high of $575.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.20. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

