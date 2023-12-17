iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 9.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.74 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

