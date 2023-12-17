iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

