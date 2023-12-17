iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.