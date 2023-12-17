iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 309,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,836. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

