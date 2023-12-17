iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 13.6% in November

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,766. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $123.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

