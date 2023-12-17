iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 2,360,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.