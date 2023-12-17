iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) is Dentgroup LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dentgroup LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 2.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.