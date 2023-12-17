iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 6.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,316. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.39. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.33 and a fifty-two week high of $287.33.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

