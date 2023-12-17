iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Purchased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF comprises about 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $42.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

