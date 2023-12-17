J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $686.42

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.42 ($8.62) and traded as high as GBX 798.50 ($10.02). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 783 ($9.83), with a volume of 548,427 shares.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £974.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,665.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 683.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

