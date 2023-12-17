Jacques Jr. Goulet Sells 124,639 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF opened at C$68.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.11.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7033493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.