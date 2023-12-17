Jacques Jr. Goulet Sells 124,639 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17.
Shares of SLF opened at C$68.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.11.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7033493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.46.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
