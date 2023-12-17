Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Position Reduced by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $11,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $2,304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,089,000.
Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88.
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
