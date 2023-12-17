Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,561,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 15,554,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JNNDF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Get Japan Display alerts:

Japan Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.