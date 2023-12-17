Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,561,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 15,554,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Display Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JNNDF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
Japan Display Company Profile
