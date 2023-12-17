Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

JPRRF stock remained flat at $3,900.00 during midday trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12 month low of $3,900.00 and a 12 month high of $3,900.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

