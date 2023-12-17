Jeffrey H. Margolis Sells 1,200 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $10,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.
