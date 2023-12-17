Jeffrey H. Margolis Sells 1,200 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $10,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

View Our Latest Report on ALHC

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.