Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in November

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

Shares of Jenoptik stock remained flat at $24.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Jenoptik has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $24.24.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG offers advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

