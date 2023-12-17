Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,928,400 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 2,051,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,721. Jervois Global has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

