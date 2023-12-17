Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,928,400 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 2,051,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,721. Jervois Global has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Jervois Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jervois Global
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.