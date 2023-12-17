Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 218.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of JT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 14,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,042. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology ( NYSE:JT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 4.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.