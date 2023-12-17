John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.69

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and traded as high as $31.28. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 41,817 shares traded.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Esports
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.