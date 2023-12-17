John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.69

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and traded as high as $31.28. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 41,817 shares traded.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

