John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Position Lowered by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 205.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.