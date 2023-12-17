John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLYB opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $49.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLYB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.