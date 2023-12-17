Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of JCI opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

