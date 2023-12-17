Joshua C. Lee Sells 17,500 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $13,475.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,119.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Origin Materials Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.26.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
