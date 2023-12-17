JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 264,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $119,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 104,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.4221 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

