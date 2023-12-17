JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,917. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

