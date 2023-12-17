JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

