JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,885,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

