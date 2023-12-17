JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 361,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 105,118 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

