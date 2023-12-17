JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

