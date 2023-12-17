JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

