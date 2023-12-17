jvl associates llc Purchases 400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

jvl associates llc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $197.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $200.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.