jvl associates llc Sells 817 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

jvl associates llc lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.