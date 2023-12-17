Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 8.6 %

Kansas City Life Insurance stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 4,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990. The company has a market cap of $319.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.63 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

