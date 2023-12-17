Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $81.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COOP. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,482,000 after buying an additional 294,812 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

