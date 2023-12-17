Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 56.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.9 %

KTCC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 21,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,896. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

KTCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.