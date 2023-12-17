KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

KGHPF opened at $25.80 on Friday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and other metallurgical products in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

