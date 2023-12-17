Kimberly Decarlis Sells 1,000 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $24,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,246.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Model N Stock Up 5.6 %

MODN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Model N

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.