Kimberly Decarlis Sells 1,000 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $24,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,246.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Model N Stock Up 5.6 %

MODN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Model N

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.