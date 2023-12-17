Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in November

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KXSCF

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.6 %

Kinaxis Company Profile

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $115.11. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.69.

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.