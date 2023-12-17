Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

