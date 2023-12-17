Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $422.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.14.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $337.03 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

