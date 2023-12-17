KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 8,285,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $84.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

