Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 52,287,636 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kodal Minerals Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.54.

In related news, insider Charles Joseland sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,766.76). 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

